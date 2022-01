The Supreme Court delivered 2 decisions on vaccine rules for U.S. workers One decision by the high court upholds a mandate for 10 million health care employees. The other decision blocks the rule meant for 84 million workers at companies.

Law The Supreme Court delivered 2 decisions on vaccine rules for U.S. workers The Supreme Court delivered 2 decisions on vaccine rules for U.S. workers Listen · 3:26 3:26 One decision by the high court upholds a mandate for 10 million health care employees. The other decision blocks the rule meant for 84 million workers at companies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor