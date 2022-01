A man in Florida may regret not leaving a tip at Key West bar The man ordered three drinks, paid by credit card but left without tipping. Later when police released a video showing vandals setting fire to a Christmas tree, the bar was able to ID the customer.

National A man in Florida may regret not leaving a tip at Key West bar A man in Florida may regret not leaving a tip at Key West bar Listen · 0:28 0:28 The man ordered three drinks, paid by credit card but left without tipping. Later when police released a video showing vandals setting fire to a Christmas tree, the bar was able to ID the customer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor