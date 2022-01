The surge of omicron cases in the U.S. may have started to peak Researchers say signs are emerging that the omicron surge may have begun to peak in some parts of the country, and could peak nationally quickly. Others are more cautious.

The surge of omicron cases in the U.S. may have started to peak Researchers say signs are emerging that the omicron surge may have begun to peak in some parts of the country, and could peak nationally quickly. Others are more cautious.