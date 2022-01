With Russian troops at Ukraine's border, talks to avert a conflict end deadlocked The U.S., Russia and European powers have tussled over the post-Cold War era in a series of talks that ended with no resolution to the standoff over Ukraine — which Russia is threatening to invade.

Europe With Russian troops at Ukraine's border, talks to avert a conflict end deadlocked With Russian troops at Ukraine's border, talks to avert a conflict end deadlocked Listen · 5:56 5:56 The U.S., Russia and European powers have tussled over the post-Cold War era in a series of talks that ended with no resolution to the standoff over Ukraine — which Russia is threatening to invade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor