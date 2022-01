Sculptor Edmonia Lewis is on the next stamp in the Black Heritage series The U.S. Postal Service is making 19th century sculptor Edmonia "Wildfire" Lewis the face of its 45th stamp for the Black Heritage series. The stamp will debut later this month.

