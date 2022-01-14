A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

Researchers at Cardiff University in Wales asked a group of women to rate the looks of people both masked and mask-less. It wasn't close, the masked people prevailed.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Face masks have been a big part of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but researchers at Cardiff University have found that masks have another benefit as well. Apparently, they make you more attractive. A group of women were asked to rate the looks of people both masked and maskless. It wasn't close - the masked people prevailed. Maybe it's because masks draw attention to our eyes. Maybe they add some mystery. Or maybe most of us just look better if half our face is out of the picture. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.