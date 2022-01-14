The News Roundup For January 14, 2022

Omicron continues to spread through the U.S. this winter. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have doubled in more than a dozen states. President Joe Biden is set to announce that the government is deploying additional medical teams to states in need.

The president also announced a plan to require health care insurers to reimburse Americans for at-home COVID-19 tests.

Inflation is rising (7 percent over the last year, the highest since 1982), but so are wages. The public's focus on the former rather than the latter has Democrats worried about election season.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water following an ill-received apology in Parliament for attending a "bring your own booze" party at 10 Downing St. despite his government imposing restrictive COVID-19 measures on the country.

The developing situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia wasn't deescalated following NATO talks with Russian officials. U.S. diplomats are growing frustrated, telling their Russian counterparts to choose diplomacy over conflict.

Russia has also begun to withdraw troops from Kazakhstan following a request from the government to assist in dealing with protestors demonstrating in the city of Almaty.

