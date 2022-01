Remembering director Peter Bogdanovich, chronicler of Hollywood's golden age Bogdanovich's directing credits include The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon and What's Up Doc? He was also a movie critic and a Hollywood historian. He died Jan. 6. Originally broadcast in 1983.

Movie Interviews Remembering director Peter Bogdanovich, chronicler of Hollywood's golden age Remembering director Peter Bogdanovich, chronicler of Hollywood's golden age Listen · 16:52 16:52 Bogdanovich's directing credits include The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon and What's Up Doc? He was also a movie critic and a Hollywood historian. He died Jan. 6. Originally broadcast in 1983. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor