A small studio has become the first video game company to unionize in North America The video game industry has a reputation for long hours and toxic environments. But now, a small studio is hoping to chart a different path as the first unionized video game company in North America.

Technology A small studio has become the first video game company to unionize in North America A small studio has become the first video game company to unionize in North America Audio will be available later today. The video game industry has a reputation for long hours and toxic environments. But now, a small studio is hoping to chart a different path as the first unionized video game company in North America. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor