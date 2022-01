Body camera footage released in the shooting death of Jason Walker by off-duty deputy The body camera footage taken after an off-duty officer North Carolina shot Jason Walker was released on Friday. It seems to corroborate the officer's story that Walker attacked his vehicle.

Body camera footage released in the shooting death of Jason Walker by off-duty deputy Audio will be available later today. The body camera footage taken after an off-duty officer North Carolina shot Jason Walker was released on Friday. It seems to corroborate the officer's story that Walker attacked his vehicle.