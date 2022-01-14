The rapid testing show

The U.S. government is buying a billion Covid tests that it plans to distribute to anyone who wants them. But that move comes a little too late for the many Americans who have struggled to find tests as omicron surges across the country.

Today on the show, we try to get tested. And we run into problems. From scammy testing sites to no tests at all, we explain what's behind the nation's Covid testing mess.

