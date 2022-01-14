Accessibility links
The Planet Money Team runs a test on the U.S. Covid testing system. : Planet Money The Planet Money team fans out across the nation with one goal: to get a Covid test in 24 hours. It is easier said than done. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

The rapid testing show

A display tells customers that this location is out of Covid rapid tests at a Walgreens in New Paltz, NY.
Molly Messick
The U.S. government is buying a billion Covid tests that it plans to distribute to anyone who wants them. But that move comes a little too late for the many Americans who have struggled to find tests as omicron surges across the country.

Today on the show, we try to get tested. And we run into problems. From scammy testing sites to no tests at all, we explain what's behind the nation's Covid testing mess.

