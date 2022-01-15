Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman Poitier, an actor who helped open doors for other Black actors, spoke to Fresh Air in 2000. Kidman says being an indoor kid and a bookworm led her to acting. She co-stars in Being the Ricardos.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

Listen · 46:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1072754126/1073342608" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance. Matt Sayles/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Matt Sayles/AP

Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance.

Matt Sayles/AP

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier: The Oscar-winning actor starred in films like In the Heat of the Night and To Sir, With Love, and helped pave way for other Black actors in Hollywood. He died Jan. 6. Originally broadcast in 2000.

Nicole Kidman says being an indoor kid and a bookworm led her to acting: While her friends and family went to the Australian beaches, Kidman stayed indoors reading — and imagining herself as a character in the books. Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier

Nicole Kidman says being an indoor kid and a bookworm led her to acting

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.