World The U.S. is accusing Russia of trying to create a pretext to invade Ukraine The U.S. is accusing Russia of trying to create a pretext to invade Ukraine Listen · 3:48 3:48 The Biden administration sounds more alarms about Russia's intentions in Ukraine, after a week of diplomacy failed to get Russia to stand down its troops on the border.