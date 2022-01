For 50 years, 'The Gates Of Hell' crater has burned. Now officials want to put it out NPR's Scott Simon speaks to George Kourounis, Royal Canadian Geographical Society's explorer-in-residence, about the possible closing of "The Gates of Hell," a natural gas field in Turkmenistan.

World

For 50 years, 'The Gates Of Hell' crater has burned. Now officials want to put it out

Listen · 4:40

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to George Kourounis, Royal Canadian Geographical Society's explorer-in-residence, about the possible closing of "The Gates of Hell," a natural gas field in Turkmenistan.