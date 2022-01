More Black students are headed to medical school, but finances are still a major issue Medical schools are reporting a record increase in Black students. Across the U.S., the number of first-year African Americans is way up – 21 percent — an unprecedented spike since 2020.

Health Care More Black students are headed to medical school, but finances are still a major issue More Black students are headed to medical school, but finances are still a major issue Listen · 3:32 3:32 Medical schools are reporting a record increase in Black students. Across the U.S., the number of first-year African Americans is way up – 21 percent — an unprecedented spike since 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor