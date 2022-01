After a week of failed diplomatic efforts, tension between Russia and the U.S. builds Tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine seem to have ratcheted up.

World After a week of failed diplomatic efforts, tension between Russia and the U.S. builds After a week of failed diplomatic efforts, tension between Russia and the U.S. builds Listen · 4:30 4:30 Tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine seem to have ratcheted up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor