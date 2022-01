20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School, about the future of the U.S. military court and prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Politics 20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there 20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there Listen · 4:54 4:54 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School, about the future of the U.S. military court and prison at Guantanamo Bay. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor