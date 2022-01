Netanyahu in talks to reach plea bargain in corruption trial Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's on trial for corruption, is in talks to reach a plea bargain. If it goes forward, it could force Netanyahu to take a break from politics.

Middle East Netanyahu in talks to reach plea bargain in corruption trial