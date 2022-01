Morning news brief The pace of omicron infections may be subsiding. The FBI has identified the British man it says took hostages at a Texas synagogue. Britain's prime minister is fighting for his political life.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:00 11:00 The pace of omicron infections may be subsiding. The FBI has identified the British man it says took hostages at a Texas synagogue. Britain's prime minister is fighting for his political life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor