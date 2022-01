Omicron surge in southern states adds to tensions with staff issues As COVID hospitalizations surge, hospitals in southern states can no longer avoid paying competitive wages for traveling nurses, and that creates tension with local nurses who are usually paid less.

As COVID hospitalizations surge, hospitals in southern states can no longer avoid paying competitive wages for traveling nurses, and that creates tension with local nurses who are usually paid less.