As Biden prepares to mark 1 year in office, there may not be a celebratory mood NPR's A Martinez speaks to political strategist Matt Bennett on President Biden's messaging challenges, and what's needed to advance the White House agenda.

Politics As Biden prepares to mark 1 year in office, there may not be a celebratory mood As Biden prepares to mark 1 year in office, there may not be a celebratory mood Listen · 6:15 6:15 NPR's A Martinez speaks to political strategist Matt Bennett on President Biden's messaging challenges, and what's needed to advance the White House agenda. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor