More guns increase risk, even when no one is pointing a firearm at police As states broaden legal gun ownership, perceived threats to police can increase. Tennessee reports more shootings involving police.

National More guns increase risk, even when no one is pointing a firearm at police More guns increase risk, even when no one is pointing a firearm at police Audio will be available later today. As states broaden legal gun ownership, perceived threats to police can increase. Tennessee reports more shootings involving police. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor