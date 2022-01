Artist Milton Avery created many amazing works before his death in 1965 Although he died nearly 60 year ago, Milton Avery is very much a man for our times. He drew and painted things he knew, and helped viewers see them his way — works with colors and shapes.

Fine Art Artist Milton Avery created many amazing works before his death in 1965 Artist Milton Avery created many amazing works before his death in 1965 Audio will be available later today. Although he died nearly 60 year ago, Milton Avery is very much a man for our times. He drew and painted things he knew, and helped viewers see them his way — works with colors and shapes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor