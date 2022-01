#2206: Click and Clack's 40 Weight Cleanse : The Best of Car Talk Most of us have had that family member who went off the deep end with some cockamamie diet or exercise or other 'miracle cure' for something. But the health and wellness industry has nothing on the world of automotive miracle cures. Stu from Maryland may be inadvertently on to something thanks to a recent maintenance mix-up on his Nissan. Find out what on this episode of The Best of Car Talk!

The Best of Car Talk #2206: Click and Clack's 40 Weight Cleanse #2206: Click and Clack's 40 Weight Cleanse Listen · 33:15 33:15 Most of us have had that family member who went off the deep end with some cockamamie diet or exercise or other 'miracle cure' for something. But the health and wellness industry has nothing on the world of automotive miracle cures. Stu from Maryland may be inadvertently on to something thanks to a recent maintenance mix-up on his Nissan. Find out what on this episode of The Best of Car Talk!