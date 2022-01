France's nuclear power program sparks tensions with Germany over what is clean energy As Europe strives to curb greenhouse gas emissions, France is expanding nuclear power — setting itself at odds with Germany over what constitutes clean energy.

Europe France's nuclear power program sparks tensions with Germany over what is clean energy France's nuclear power program sparks tensions with Germany over what is clean energy Listen · 3:57 3:57 As Europe strives to curb greenhouse gas emissions, France is expanding nuclear power — setting itself at odds with Germany over what constitutes clean energy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor