Debris 'as far as the eye can see' along Los Angeles train tracks following thefts NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with CBS photojournalist John Schreiber about the thousands of abandoned packages along the Union Pacific train tracks in Los Angeles, signaling large-scale cargo theft.

National Debris 'as far as the eye can see' along Los Angeles train tracks following thefts Debris 'as far as the eye can see' along Los Angeles train tracks following thefts Listen · 4:02 4:02 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with CBS photojournalist John Schreiber about the thousands of abandoned packages along the Union Pacific train tracks in Los Angeles, signaling large-scale cargo theft. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor