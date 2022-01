Florida hospitals caught in limbo over differing federal and state vaccine mandates NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association, about how the state's hospitals are navigating the Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandates.

Law Florida hospitals caught in limbo over differing federal and state vaccine mandates Florida hospitals caught in limbo over differing federal and state vaccine mandates Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association, about how the state's hospitals are navigating the Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor