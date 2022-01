Sudan's pro-democracy movement hopes to force a transition to civilian rule NPR's Mary Louise Kelly chats with Kholood Khair, managing partner of a think tank in Khartoum, about ongoing pro-democracy protests in Sudan.

Africa Sudan's pro-democracy movement hopes to force a transition to civilian rule Sudan's pro-democracy movement hopes to force a transition to civilian rule Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly chats with Kholood Khair, managing partner of a think tank in Khartoum, about ongoing pro-democracy protests in Sudan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor