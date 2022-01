Red Cross declares a 'blood crisis' as supply runs out at hospitals and blood banks The Red Cross has, for the first time, declared a national blood donation crisis. Some hospitals say they're rationing blood products. And blood banks are scrambling to encourage donations.

