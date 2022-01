UAE has promised to respond after drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels Explosions in Abu Dhabi killed three people near fuel trucks. Houthi rebels claim they've struck the United Arab Emirates for its fight against them in Yemen and the UAE promises to respond.

Middle East UAE has promised to respond after drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels UAE has promised to respond after drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels Listen · 2:45 2:45 Explosions in Abu Dhabi killed three people near fuel trucks. Houthi rebels claim they've struck the United Arab Emirates for its fight against them in Yemen and the UAE promises to respond. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor