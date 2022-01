News brief: Senate's filibuster issue, Texas hostage details, Iran nuclear talks Senate Democrats plow ahead with a showdown over the filibuster and voting rights. Details emerge about the hostage taking at a Texas synagogue. Efforts continue to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Politics News brief: Senate's filibuster issue, Texas hostage details, Iran nuclear talks News brief: Senate's filibuster issue, Texas hostage details, Iran nuclear talks Listen · 10:56 10:56 Senate Democrats plow ahead with a showdown over the filibuster and voting rights. Details emerge about the hostage taking at a Texas synagogue. Efforts continue to revive the Iran nuclear deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor