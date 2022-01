Senate Democrats push a voting rights bill that most likely won't pass They are planning to debate voting rights bills and hold a vote on changing Senate rules to pass them. They are expected to fail despite intense public pressure from the White House.

Politics Senate Democrats push a voting rights bill that most likely won't pass

They are planning to debate voting rights bills and hold a vote on changing Senate rules to pass them. They are expected to fail despite intense public pressure from the White House.