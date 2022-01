Israeli researchers teach fish how to drive a robotic vehicle Scientists designed a fish-operated vehicle. Whenever the goldfish moved in one direction, so did the device. After training, the fish learned to drive. Some goldfish are better drivers than others.

Animals Israeli researchers teach fish how to drive a robotic vehicle Israeli researchers teach fish how to drive a robotic vehicle Scientists designed a fish-operated vehicle. Whenever the goldfish moved in one direction, so did the device. After training, the fish learned to drive. Some goldfish are better drivers than others.