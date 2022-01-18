'Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations' from Wajahat Ali

Sam chats with author and speaker Wajahat Ali about his new book, Go Back To Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on Becoming American. The book points out just how hilarious, untenable, and difficult becoming American can actually be. Throughout the book, Ali uses his own story to offer strategies to make America more welcoming and compassionate.

