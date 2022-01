Encore: Ancient footprints mistakenly attributed to bears were made by early humans A new look at nearly 3.7 million-year-old fossil footprints uncovered in Tanzania shows that multiple species of early humans lived together at the same time.

Science Encore: Ancient footprints mistakenly attributed to bears were made by early humans

A new look at nearly 3.7 million-year-old fossil footprints uncovered in Tanzania shows that multiple species of early humans lived together at the same time.