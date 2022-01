The Q100 bus to Rikers keeps families connected to loved ones inside the jail The Q100 bus is the only public transportation line in and out of Rikers Island. If can be a lifeline for families trying to stay connected to loved ones inside the troubled jail.

National The Q100 bus to Rikers keeps families connected to loved ones inside the jail The Q100 bus to Rikers keeps families connected to loved ones inside the jail Listen · 5:39 5:39 The Q100 bus is the only public transportation line in and out of Rikers Island. If can be a lifeline for families trying to stay connected to loved ones inside the troubled jail. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor