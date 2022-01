The federal government offers free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks Each U.S. household can order four tests from COVIDtests.gov. The administration also plans to give out 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and community health centers.

Health The federal government offers free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks The federal government offers free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks Listen · 3:22 3:22 Each U.S. household can order four tests from COVIDtests.gov. The administration also plans to give out 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and community health centers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor