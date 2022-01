Fashion journalist and ex-'Vogue' creative director André Leon Talley dies at 73 Talley, who worked at Women's Wear Daily and Vogue, was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe. At 6-feet-6 inches tall, he cut an imposing figure wherever he went.

Fashion journalist and ex-'Vogue' creative director André Leon Talley dies at 73 Talley, who worked at Women's Wear Daily and Vogue, was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe. At 6-feet-6 inches tall, he cut an imposing figure wherever he went.