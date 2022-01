New biography, 'The Hag,' examines the life of country music icon Merle Haggard NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Haggard's biographer Marc Eliot about his book: The Hag. Haggard spent his early years going from family tragedy to odd jobs to broken marriages to petty crime to prison.

Author Interviews New biography, 'The Hag,' examines the life of country music icon Merle Haggard New biography, 'The Hag,' examines the life of country music icon Merle Haggard Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Haggard's biographer Marc Eliot about his book: The Hag. Haggard spent his early years going from family tragedy to odd jobs to broken marriages to petty crime to prison. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor