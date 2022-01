Ukrainian civilians are inspired to train for a possible war with Russia Russia's army is vastly stronger than even the new and improved Ukrainian armed forces, because of that Ukrainian civilians are training to fight a guerrilla war if Russian troops invade.

Europe Ukrainian civilians are inspired to train for a possible war with Russia Ukrainian civilians are inspired to train for a possible war with Russia Audio will be available later today. Russia's army is vastly stronger than even the new and improved Ukrainian armed forces, because of that Ukrainian civilians are training to fight a guerrilla war if Russian troops invade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor