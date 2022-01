A federal judge has approved Puerto Rico's exit from bankruptcy Puerto Rico entered bankruptcy in 2016 after it stopped making payments on more than $70 billion of loans. The deal was struck with the island's creditors, and opens the path to economic recovery.

Puerto Rico entered bankruptcy in 2016 after it stopped making payments on more than $70 billion of loans. The deal was struck with the island's creditors, and opens the path to economic recovery.