Patent racism (classic)

Note: This episode originally ran in 2020.

Economist Lisa Cook found a blindspot in a big theory on innovation: the idea that if we just make strong patent laws, innovation will come. True for some, not true for others.

Her research has huge implications for Black Americans — and for the wealth of entire countries. But convincing her colleagues took a lot more than data.

Music: "Cold Heart" and "Seismic Encounter."

