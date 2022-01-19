Accessibility links
Economist Lisa Cook found that racism stifles innovation. : Planet Money Economist Lisa Cook has been nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve board. In 2020, she talked to us about proving that racism stifles innovation. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Patent racism (classic)

Patent racism (classic)

In the lab with George Washington Carver, a prominent soil scientist and inventor of the early 20th Century. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive hide caption

In the lab with George Washington Carver, a prominent soil scientist and inventor of the early 20th Century.

Note: This episode originally ran in 2020.

Economist Lisa Cook found a blindspot in a big theory on innovation: the idea that if we just make strong patent laws, innovation will come. True for some, not true for others.

Her research has huge implications for Black Americans — and for the wealth of entire countries. But convincing her colleagues took a lot more than data.

