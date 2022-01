Reporter John Leland on the lessons he's learned from spending time with the very old NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter John Leland about the end of his series of articles following several people who were 85 years and older to the end of their lives.

Media Reporter John Leland on the lessons he's learned from spending time with the very old Reporter John Leland on the lessons he's learned from spending time with the very old Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter John Leland about the end of his series of articles following several people who were 85 years and older to the end of their lives. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor