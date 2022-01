Supreme Court heard Cruz case about using post-election contributions to repay loans The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's bid to undo a provision limiting the amount of money candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their own campaigns.

