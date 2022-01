If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. will provide weapons and political support The U.S. and its partners have sent weapons to Ukraine. They've provided political and moral support. But if Russia invades, Ukraine's army looks to be largely on its own against a stronger force.

Europe