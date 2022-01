How Aafia Saddiqui's case relates to the hostage taking incident in Texas When a gunman took hostages at a Texas synagogue, he invoked Aafia Saddiqui's name. NPR's A Martinez talks to Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center about why she's in prison.

National How Aafia Saddiqui's case relates to the hostage taking incident in Texas How Aafia Saddiqui's case relates to the hostage taking incident in Texas Listen · 6:57 6:57 When a gunman took hostages at a Texas synagogue, he invoked Aafia Saddiqui's name. NPR's A Martinez talks to Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center about why she's in prison. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor