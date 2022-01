Democrats on Capitol Hill fail on voting rights but win the release of Trump files Democrats' voting rights effort was blocked in the Senate, but they did get a victory at the Supreme Court — in the quest for Trump White House records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Politics Democrats on Capitol Hill fail on voting rights but win the release of Trump files Democrats on Capitol Hill fail on voting rights but win the release of Trump files Listen · 3:59 3:59 Democrats' voting rights effort was blocked in the Senate, but they did get a victory at the Supreme Court — in the quest for Trump White House records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor