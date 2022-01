Pa. football coach urges team to help neighbors dig out after a snow storm Classes were canceled at Bethel Park High School when this week's snow storm hit. Instead of a weightlifting session, the coach told players to help the community by shoveling driveways — for free.

National Pa. football coach urges team to help neighbors dig out after a snow storm Pa. football coach urges team to help neighbors dig out after a snow storm 0:27 Classes were canceled at Bethel Park High School when this week's snow storm hit. Instead of a weightlifting session, the coach told players to help the community by shoveling driveways — for free. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor