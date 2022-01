Biden discusses stalled domestic agenda and other issues during news conference President Biden's executive style is informed by his decades in the world's most deliberative body. Allies say this approach has shown its limits in Biden's first year as president.

Politics Biden discusses stalled domestic agenda and other issues during news conference Biden discusses stalled domestic agenda and other issues during news conference Audio will be available later today. President Biden's executive style is informed by his decades in the world's most deliberative body. Allies say this approach has shown its limits in Biden's first year as president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor