Women's basketball legend Lusia Harris dies at age 66 Lusia Harris was the only woman to be officially drafted to the NBA. She turned the NBA down in 1977. Harris scored the first points in Olympic women's basketball history.

Obituaries Women's basketball legend Lusia Harris dies at age 66 Women's basketball legend Lusia Harris dies at age 66 Audio will be available later today. Lusia Harris was the only woman to be officially drafted to the NBA. She turned the NBA down in 1977. Harris scored the first points in Olympic women's basketball history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor